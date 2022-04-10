Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.00 ($31.87).

ETR WAC opened at €19.19 ($21.09) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.42 and a 200 day moving average of €24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

