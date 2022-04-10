Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.00 ($31.87).

ETR WAC opened at €19.19 ($21.09) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a one year high of €30.90 ($33.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.42 and a 200 day moving average of €24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

