Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 139,538 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 million, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Volt Information Sciences ( OTCMKTS:VOLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

