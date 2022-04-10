VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:VNRX opened at $2.92 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.