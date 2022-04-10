VITE (VITE) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. VITE has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 504,113,652 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

