Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $201.49

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $201.49 and last traded at $201.49, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

