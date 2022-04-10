Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their prior price target of $393.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

VRTS stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $197.31 and a 12 month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

