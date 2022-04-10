Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.39 ($123.50).

Shares of DG stock opened at €88.17 ($96.89) on Thursday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($97.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.46.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

