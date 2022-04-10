VIMworld (VEED) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.88 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $37,258.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.