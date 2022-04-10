Vidya Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $2.33 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,589,134 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

