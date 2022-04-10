Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:VET opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

