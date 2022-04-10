Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $6.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verastem by 316.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verastem by 1,790.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 858,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 1,266,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,892. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

