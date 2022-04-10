Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

