Venus Market Cap Reaches $132.99 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Venus has a total market cap of $132.99 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $10.93 or 0.00025497 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,816.25 or 0.99904084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

