Velo (VELO) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Velo (VELO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and $402,655.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

