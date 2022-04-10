Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 61 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $382,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.