Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.