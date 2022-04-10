Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “
NASDAQ VAXX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $22.77.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.
About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
