Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

