VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 2,869,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.