VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.40

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 1414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.