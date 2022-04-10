VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.40

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 1414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

