Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. 2,089,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.42 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

