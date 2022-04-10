Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,823 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SCHJ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 46,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

