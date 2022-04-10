Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,760,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $436.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

