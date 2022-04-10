Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period.

CIBR traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,204. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

