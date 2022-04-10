Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.47. 134,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.