Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,370,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,300,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 236,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,831. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.