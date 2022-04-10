Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 43,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $62.30. 10,653,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

