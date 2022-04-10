Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 305,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,565. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

