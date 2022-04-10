Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,369,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after buying an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 139,292 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE:WPC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

