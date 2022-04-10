Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 788 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.38. 920,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.