Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.52. 1,710,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

