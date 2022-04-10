V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,925 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $56.63 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

