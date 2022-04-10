US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. US Foods posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after buying an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after buying an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

