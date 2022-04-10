Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of U opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,405 shares of company stock worth $14,378,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,163,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

