United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.