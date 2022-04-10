United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $229.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.64. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $172.82 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $91,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

