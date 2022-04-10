Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $22,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $45.83 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.