UBS Group Upgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to “Buy”

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $188.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $158.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

