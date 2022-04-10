UBS Group Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €121.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

