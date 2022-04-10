Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Ubisoft Entertainment (Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

