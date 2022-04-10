Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI opened at $284.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.