U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.94. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

