Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $538.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $538.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $425.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.39 and its 200-day moving average is $480.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

