Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

