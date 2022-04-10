Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 87 at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 73.25 ($0.96).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £839.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

