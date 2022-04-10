Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 1,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $88,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $84.96 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

