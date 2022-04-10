Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.60.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

NYSE:LH opened at $276.75 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $252.45 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day moving average of $280.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

