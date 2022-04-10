Truist Financial Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $634.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.93.

NASDAQ COST opened at $600.04 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $359.60 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.09 and a 200-day moving average of $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

