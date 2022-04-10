Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

NASDAQ COST opened at $600.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.09 and a 200-day moving average of $519.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.