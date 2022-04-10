Truist Financial Cuts REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $115.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX opened at $85.56 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

