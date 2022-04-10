Truist Financial Begins Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.21.

NYSE FIGS opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. FIGS has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

